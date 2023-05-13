Karate Combat (2023)

Sports Contests | May 20, 2023

www.karate.com

Join Georges St-Pierre, Bas Rutten, and an extremely limited gathering of fans at one of the most exclusive live sports events on the planet. Karate Combat is described as one of the most electrifying experiences in all live sports. You’ll be up close to every moment that happens inside the Pit because there’s no bad seat in the entire house.

Karate Combat 39 features Karate Combat’s first Super-Fight winner, the KO-powered Lightweight Champion Luiz “The Pitbull” Rocha versus the electrifying challenger Bruno “The Tiger” Souza.

And in the Co-Main event, it’s Raymond Daniels vs Sasha Palatnikov, both eager to prove their status as top contenders in Karate Combat.

Order and card subject to change.

Confirmed Fight Lineup

  • Lightweight Championship: Luiz Rocha (C, BRA) vs Bruno Souza (BRA)
  • Middleweight: Raymond Daniels (USA) vs Sasha Palatnikov (HKG)
  • Lightweight: Shahzaib Rindh (PAK) vs Tommy Azouz (FRA)
  • Heavyweight: Cody Jerabek (USA) vs Antonio Arroyo (BRA)
  • Lightweight: Alberto Ramirez (VEN) vs Maciej Tercjak (POL)
  • Lightweight: Elijah Everill (ENG) vs Rahul Bhowmick (USA)
  • Women’s Flyweight: Ana Luiza Da Silva (BRA) vs Nathalia Dinis (USA)
  • Heavyweight: Adam Rosa Ramos (BRA) vs Zakaria BenBouchta (CAN)
  • Bantamweight: Yassine El Attar (NED) vs Ignacio Capllonch (ARG)
  • Welterweight: Jonathan Broad (CAN) vs Will Esparza (USA

