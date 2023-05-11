Publishers Weekly U.S. Book Show (2023)

Publisher’s Weekly presents the U.S. Book Show, a hybrid event both in-person and live-streaming to a virtual audience. The NYU School of Professional Studies Center for Publishing and Applied Liberal Arts hosts the event at The Kimmel Center for University Life.

The U.S. Book Show presents authors & their book projects, along with industry conversations & sessions on the challenges & opportunities impacting libraries & bookselling.

Publishers Weekly brings 150+ years of leadership, deep editorial expertise, dedication to excellence, instant brand recognition and extensive marketing reach to the global publishing and bookselling industry, thus setting the stage for a world-class book show.

The 2023 edition of the U.S. Book Show includes numerous celebrity authors, including actress Sarah Jessica Parker, actor & comedian Keegan-Michael Key, actor Matthew Gray Gubler, Public Enemy co-founder Chuck D and many more.