Downtown Rocks! Free Concert Series at Fremont Street Experience (2023)

Concerts, Free Events | May 28 - Oct 28, 2023

Downtown Rocks! Free Concert Series at Fremont Street Experience concerts are presented free of charge and are sponsored by Downtown Las Vegas casino partners including, Golden Nugget Las Vegas, Binion’s Gambling Hall, Four Queens Hotel & Casino, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, The D Casino & Hotel, Circa Resort & Casino, Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel, The California Hotel & Casino, and Fremont Hotel & Casino.

2023 Schedule

  • Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Marcy Playground (3rd Street Stage, 7:00 PM)
  • Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Toadies (3rd Street Stage, 8:00 PM)
  • Sunday, May 28th, 2023 – Smash Mouth (3rd Street Stage 9:30 PM)
  • Saturday, June 3rd, 2023 – Walk The Moon (3rd Street Stage, 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, June 17th, 2023 – Soulja Boy (3rd Street Stage, 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, June 24th, 2023 – +LIVE+ (3rd Street Stage, 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – Switchfoot (1st Street Stage, 7:30 PM)
  • Saturday, July 1st, 2023 – Skillet (3rd Street Stage, 9:30 PM)
  • Saturday, July 15th, 2023 – The All-American Rejects (3rd Street Stage, 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 – Young the Giant (3rd Street Stage, 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, September 16th, 2023 – Neon Trees (1st Street Stage, 9:00 PM)
  • Saturday, September 23rd, 2023 – Dashboard Confessional (1st Street Stage, 8:00 PM)
  • Saturday, October 28th, 2023 – Fastball (3rd Street Stage, 8:00 PM)
  • Saturday, October 28th, 2023 – Gin Blossoms (3rd Street Stage, 9:30 PM)

