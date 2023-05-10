Rock of Ages Punk Rock Flea Market and Tattoo Expo (2023)
Conventions, Inaugurals, Specialty Auctions & Swap Meets | Sep 8 - Sep 10, 2023
Rock of Ages Punk Rock Flea Market & Tattoo Expo bills itself as the only festival of its kind in the world. The Trenton Punk Rock Flea Market that you know and love featuring hundreds of artists, makers & small businesses PLUS the addition of 100+ tattoo artists from across the globe. Three days of the most prolific DIY shopping experience of its kind plus amazing tattoo artists, live art, food trucks, celebrity guests, live music and so much more.
- Date Types: Events > Conventions | Firsts > Inaugurals | Events > Conventions > Specialty Auctions & Swap Meets
- Event Names: Rock of Ages Punk Rock Flea Market and Tattoo Expo
- Facilities: New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 09 - September > Sept 08 | 09 - September > Sept 09 | 09 - September > Sept 10
- Pl: NorAm: United States > New Jersey > Edison > 08837
- Years: 2023