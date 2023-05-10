The Attachment Diaries (2023)

Dark Sky Films

Directed by Valentín Javier Diment, The Attachment Diaries is a psycho-erotic thriller in Spanish with English subtitles. The film takes place in 1970’s Argentina, and begins as a desperate young woman goes to a clinic to have a clandestine abortion. As her pregnancy is already through the fourth month, the doctor refuses. Instead, she proposes to sell the baby to one of her clients and offers to provide shelter in her house until the child is born. Their disturbed personalities will become intertwined in a strange and dangerous relationship.

The Attachment Diaries begins a limited U.S. theatrical release at New York City’s IFC Center on May 26th, 2023.