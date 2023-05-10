The Attachment Diaries (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | May 26, 2023

Dark Sky Films

Directed by Valentín Javier Diment, The Attachment Diaries is a psycho-erotic thriller in Spanish with English subtitles. The film takes place in 1970’s Argentina, and begins as a desperate young woman goes to a clinic to have a clandestine abortion. As her pregnancy is already through the fourth month, the doctor refuses. Instead, she proposes to sell the baby to one of her clients and offers to provide shelter in her house until the child is born. Their disturbed personalities will become intertwined in a strange and dangerous relationship.

The Attachment Diaries begins a limited U.S. theatrical release at New York City’s IFC Center on May 26th, 2023.

Related

First look at Robert Pattinson new Batman bat suit camera test from director Matt ReevesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#tonyjaa #rza #marresecrump Exclusive: Musician and filmmaker the RZA to appear in Tony Jaa's upcoming 3D martial arts thrill ride The Protector 2Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Batman v. Superman Ultimate Edition trailer unveils new scenes and previously unclear story linesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New TV spot for Kong: Skull IslandSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Netflix releases trailer for martial arts epic Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of DestinySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New trailer for action thriller #Extraction now onlineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Rutger HauerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Teaser trailer for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV showSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New Resident Evil: Retribution trailer plus details, photos and video of Milla Jovovich at today's footage reveal in NYCSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Vin Diesel updates Fast Six status with a set pictureSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...