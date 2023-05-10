CombatCon (2023)

CombatCon is a martial arts convention featuring tournaments with fighters from around the world and training seminars with top experts. The gathering is designed to help you learn something new and put it into practice, or hone an existing skill to perfection. CombatCon bills itself as the only global, volunteer-led event that brings together newcomers, enthusiasts, and lifelong professionals to celebrate Western and European Martial Arts, share knowledge across disciplines, and build a more exciting and inclusive community in the process.