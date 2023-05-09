World Press Freedom Day

Cultural Celebrations | May 3

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 to be World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Day is observed to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The day also marks the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration, a statement of free press principles put together by African newspaper journalists in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, in 1991.

