From Black (2023)
Streaming/VOD Premiere | Apr 28, 2023
A young mother, crushed by guilt after the disappearance of her young son 5 years previously, is presented with a bizarre offer to learn the truth and set things right. But how far is she willing to go, and is she willing to pay the terrifying price for a chance to hold her boy again?
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Release Dates > Television Series Release Dates > Streaming/VOD Premiere
- Companies: AMC Television | Shudder
- Fact Elements: Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Description > Synopsis | Detail / Descriptor > General Details > Website
- Months / Days: 04 - April > Apr 28
- Shows / Movies: From Black
- Years: 2023