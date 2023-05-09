The Mother (2023)

Streaming/VOD Premiere | May 12, 2023

www.netflix.com

A military-trained assassin (Jennifer Lopez) comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge. In addition to Jennifer Lopez in the lead role, The Mother also stars Gael García Bernal, Paul Raci, Joseph Fiennes, Omari Hardwick, Lucy Paez, Jesse Garcia, Fahim Fazli, Isaac Gonzalez Rossi, Yvonne Senat Jones and Leslie Lluvet. Mulan director Niki Caro is the director of The Mother.

