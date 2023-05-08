Clive "DJ Kool Herc" Campbell (2023)
Award Shows and Ceremonies | May 3, 2023
On May 3, 2023, legendary hip hop DJ Kool Herc was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the Musical Influence Award category.
