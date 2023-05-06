About My Father (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | May 26, 2023

Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with two-time Oscar winner, Robert De Niro (Best Actor, Raging Bull, 1980), in the comedy About My Father. The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancée (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche). The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.

