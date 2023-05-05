Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn returns to the director’s chair for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is released in U.S. movie theaters on May 5th, 2023.