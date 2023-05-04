A Haunting in Venice (2023)

In post-World War II Venice, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), now retired, reluctantly attends a seance led by a mysterious woman played by Michelle Yeoh. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. The cast also includes Kelly Reilly, Emma Laird, Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey.

A Haunting in Venice is inspired by Agatha Christie’s Halloween Party.