A Haunting in Venice (2023)

U.S. Theatrical Releases | Sep 15, 2023

In post-World War II Venice, Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh), now retired, reluctantly attends a seance led by a mysterious woman played by Michelle Yeoh. But when one of the guests is murdered, it is up to the former detective to once again uncover the killer. The cast also includes Kelly Reilly, Emma Laird, Jamie Dornan and Tina Fey.

A Haunting in Venice is inspired by Agatha Christie’s Halloween Party.

Related

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent drops a new trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Shout Factory brings international martial arts hit Valentine: The Dark Avenger to U.S. Disc, Digital and VOD on May 14thSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg team up in new trailer for 2 GunsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Fantastic Four reboot movie close to finding a directorSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#JasonBourne trailer explodes onto screen, includes armored truck crash into Vegas casinoSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Shout Studios sets release date for action thriller Take Back; check out the trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New images from Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg's action thriller 2 GunsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Trailer and poster for apocalyptic thriller Future World directed by James FrancoSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Live-action Akira film gets a "new" directorSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Birth of the Dragon trailer featuring story of Bruce Lee's fight against Wong Jack Man racking up viewsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...