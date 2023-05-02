Gran Turismo (2023)

Based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough and subsequent Playstation Studios video game, Gran Turismo is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Gran Truism is directed by Neill Blomkamp and stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Djimon Hounsou, Darren Barnet, and Geri Halliwell Horner.