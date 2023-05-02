Postcard from Earth at Las Vegas Sphere (2023)

Postcard From Earth is the first MSG Sphere Experience and will utilize the full breadth of Sphere’s technological capabilities to create a multi-sensory storytelling journey. Postcard From Earth is billed as being the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

Production is currently underway, and it will offer a unique perspective on the magnificent beauty of life on Earth at an unparalleled scale. To quote producers of the experience “There will be no event like it.”

Postcard From Earth is described as an immersive experience that may include elements including seat haptics, movement sensations, flashing lights, intense lighting & visual effects, loud noises, and atmospheric simulations such as scent & wind. Such elements may aggravate certain medical or physical conditions, and guests should take into consideration if they have a history of discomfort or physical symptoms when experiencing these elements. If you are pregnant, you should consult with your physician prior to attending this event.

Postcard From Earth is intended for guests aged 6+. All guests require a ticket.