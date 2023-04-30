Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Fest (1980)

In 1980, the Carolina Knight Riders, formerly known as the Flaming Knight Riders motorcycle club, founded The Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival. The Carolina Knight Riders was originally a racially integrated motorcycle club and community organization created by New Haven, Connecticut resident Leroy Bolden in 1968. According to Vice.com, the New Haven Register once dubbed Bolden “Robin Hood on a motorcycle” due to his positive community activities.

Even though the Harley Davidson Bike Week takes place along Grand Strand, South Carolina in early May, the African American bikers decided to create their own rally and celebration, partnering with the historically Black Atlantic Beach community to be the anchor point. Over the years the celebration has had several name changes, including: Black Bike Week, Atlantic Beach BikeFest, and Atlantic Beach Memorial Day BikeFest. As of 2023 the event is officially known as the Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival.

Held annually over Memorial Day Weekend, the festival has become the third largest motorcycle rally in the United States behind Sturgis and Daytona. The Memorial Day Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival draws thousands of visitors annually to Atlantic Beach, enrich the Grand Strand culturally and economically.