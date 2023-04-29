U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1992)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Dec 7, 1992
Film Selections
- Adam's Rib
- Annie Hall
- Big Business
- Bonnie and Clyde
- Carmen Jones
- Castro Street
- Detour
- Dog Star Man
- Double Indemnity
- Footlight Parade
- Letter from an Unknown Woman
- Morocco
- Nashville
- Paths of Glory
- Psycho
- Ride the High Country
- Salesman
- Salt of the Earth
- The Bank Dick
- The Big Parade
- The Birth of a Nation
- The Gold Rush
- The Night of the Hunter
- What's Opera Doc?
- Within Our Gates
