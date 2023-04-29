U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1992)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Dec 7, 1992

Film Selections

  • Adam's Rib
  • Annie Hall
  • Big Business
  • Bonnie and Clyde
  • Carmen Jones
  • Castro Street
  • Detour
  • Dog Star Man
  • Double Indemnity
  • Footlight Parade
  • Letter from an Unknown Woman
  • Morocco
  • Nashville
  • Paths of Glory
  • Psycho
  • Ride the High Country
  • Salesman
  • Salt of the Earth
  • The Bank Dick
  • The Big Parade
  • The Birth of a Nation
  • The Gold Rush
  • The Night of the Hunter
  • What's Opera Doc?
  • Within Our Gates
