U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1991)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Oct 11, 1991

Film Selections

  • 2001: A Space Odyssey
  • A Place in the Sun
  • Chinatown
  • City Lights
  • David Holzman's Diary
  • Frankenstein
  • Gertie the Dinosaur
  • Gigi
  • Greed
  • High School
  • I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
  • King Kong
  • Lawrence of Arabia
  • My Darling Clementine
  • Out of the Past
  • Shadow of a Doubt
  • Sherlock Jr.
  • Tevya
  • The Battle of San Pietro
  • The Blood of Jesus
  • The Italian
  • The Magnificent Ambersons
  • The Poor Little Rich Girl
  • The Prisoner of Zenda
  • Trouble in Paradise
Explore More...