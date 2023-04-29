U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1991)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Oct 11, 1991
Film Selections
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- A Place in the Sun
- Chinatown
- City Lights
- David Holzman's Diary
- Frankenstein
- Gertie the Dinosaur
- Gigi
- Greed
- High School
- I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang
- King Kong
- Lawrence of Arabia
- My Darling Clementine
- Out of the Past
- Shadow of a Doubt
- Sherlock Jr.
- Tevya
- The Battle of San Pietro
- The Blood of Jesus
- The Italian
- The Magnificent Ambersons
- The Poor Little Rich Girl
- The Prisoner of Zenda
- Trouble in Paradise
