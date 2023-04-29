U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1990)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Oct 19, 1990
Film Selections
- A Woman Under the Influence
- All About Eve
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bringing Up Baby
- Dodsworth
- Duck Soup
- Fantasia
- Harlan County USA
- How Green Was My Valley
- It's a Wonderful Life
- Killer of Sheep
- Love Me Tonight
- Meshes of the Afternoon
- Ninotchka
- Primary
- Raging Bull
- Rebel Without A Cause
- Red River
- Sullivan's Travels
- The Freshman
- The Godfather
- The Great Train Robbery
- The River
- The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
- Top Hat
