U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1990)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Oct 19, 1990

Film Selections

  • A Woman Under the Influence
  • All About Eve
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bringing Up Baby
  • Dodsworth
  • Duck Soup
  • Fantasia
  • Harlan County USA
  • How Green Was My Valley
  • It's a Wonderful Life
  • Killer of Sheep
  • Love Me Tonight
  • Meshes of the Afternoon
  • Ninotchka
  • Primary
  • Raging Bull
  • Rebel Without A Cause
  • Red River
  • Sullivan's Travels
  • The Freshman
  • The Godfather
  • The Great Train Robbery
  • The River
  • The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
  • Top Hat
