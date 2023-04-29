U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1989)
Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Sep 24, 1989
Film Selections
- Casablanca
- Citizen Kane
- Dr. Strangelove
- Gone With the Wind
- High Noon
- Intolerance
- Modern Times
- Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
- Nanook of the North
- On the Waterfront
- Singin' in the Rain
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Some Like it Hot
- Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Sunrise
- Sunset Boulevard
- The Best Years of Our Lives
- The Crowd
- The General
- The Grapes of Wrath
- The Learning Tree
- The Maltese Falcon
- The Searchers
- The Wizard of Oz
- Vertigo
