U.S. National Film Registry Selections (1989)

Announcements, Award Shows and Ceremonies | Sep 24, 1989

Film Selections

  • Casablanca
  • Citizen Kane
  • Dr. Strangelove
  • Gone With the Wind
  • High Noon
  • Intolerance
  • Modern Times
  • Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
  • Nanook of the North
  • On the Waterfront
  • Singin' in the Rain
  • Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
  • Some Like it Hot
  • Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
  • Sunrise
  • Sunset Boulevard
  • The Best Years of Our Lives
  • The Crowd
  • The General
  • The Grapes of Wrath
  • The Learning Tree
  • The Maltese Falcon
  • The Searchers
  • The Wizard of Oz
  • Vertigo
