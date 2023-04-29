Hong Kong Avenue of Stars (2019)
Launches / Openings | Jan 31, 2019
In January 2019, the Hong Kong Avenue of Stars was reopened to the public after three years of renovation. The popular tourist destination was redesigned by New York High Line architect James Corner Field Operations (JCFO) together with other international and local designers.
