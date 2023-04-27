Silo | World Premieres | Website | Apr 25, 2023

Apple TV+ held the global premiere event for Silo, the new 10-episode drama based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels at The Cinema In The Power Station, located inside of Battersea Power Station in London.

Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.

Silo will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 5, 2023 with the first two episodes followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 30, 2023.