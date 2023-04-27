Celebrating Carol: The Gift of Laughter, Red Carpet with Carol Burnett and Friends | Streaming/VOD Premiere | Website | Apr 26, 2023

Shout! Factory TV presents Red Carpet with Carol Burnett and Friends and Celebrating Carol: The Gift Of Laughter, an exclusive streaming event on April 26th, beginning at 6:30 pm ET on The Carol Burnett Show Channel and Shout! Factory TV, honoring Carol Burnett’s comedy career. The programming series ran as a pre-show to the NBC network special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love.

The shows included a one-on-one sit down with comedy legend Carol Burnett discussing her favorite moments from her storied career. Additionally, the programs included exclusive red carpet footage from NBC’s Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter and Love, including interviews with Cher, Dame Julie Andrews, Rhea Seehorn and Jane Lynch.

Celebrating Carol: The Gift Of Laughter also includes behind-the-scenes commentary on iconic sketches from The Carol Burnett Show, including “Went With The Wind,” “Double Calamity,” and more. Carol revists sketch inspirations, memories with co-stars, and guest appearances – all accompanied by clips from the show.

The originally aired on April 26th for the Red Carpet with Carol Burnett and Friends at 6:30 pm ET, followed by Celebrating Carol: The Gift of Laughter at 7:00 pm ET on The Carol Burnett Show Channel and Shout! Factory TV. An encore presentation airs April 27th at 6:30 pm ET.

The stream can be viewed on CelebratingCarol.com, the Shout! Factory TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android; and the following digital streaming platforms – Amazon Freevee, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Pluto TV, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Roku Premium Subscriptions, Samsung TV Plus, Sling TV, STIRR, Streamium, TCL, Tubi, Twitch, and XUMO.