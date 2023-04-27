Platonic | Season 01 (VOD), Streaming/VOD Premiere | Synopsis, Website | May 24, 2023

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift. The duo’s friendship becomes all consuming and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way. The ensemble cast also stars Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Carla Gallo and Andrew Lopez.

In addition to starring in Platonic, Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen executive produced the series, which is co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco. The half-hour comedy is set to make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023 on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.