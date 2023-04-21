Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Star Wars Day Celebration | Cultural Celebrations, Experiences, Film Screenings, Signings | May 4, 2023

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will present a Star Wars-inspired May the 4th celebration. This exciting event will include photo ops with R2-D2, hands-on activities related to the Star Wars universe, a 15% discount on select Star Wars merchandise at the Academy Museum Store, and a special 40th anniversary screening of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.

In addition, there will be two book signings, one with Paul Hirsch, Oscar-winning film editor of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Howard Kazanjian, producer of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983).

Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Star Wars-themed costumes!