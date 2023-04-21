Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Star Wars Day Celebration | Cultural Celebrations, Experiences, Film Screenings, Signings | May 4, 2023

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will present a Star Wars-inspired May the 4th celebration. This exciting event will include photo ops with R2-D2, hands-on activities related to the Star Wars universe, a 15% discount on select Star Wars merchandise at the Academy Museum Store, and a special 40th anniversary screening of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi.
In addition, there will be two book signings, one with Paul Hirsch, Oscar-winning film editor of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Howard Kazanjian, producer of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983).
Guests are encouraged to come dressed in their best Star Wars-themed costumes!
- People / Bands: Howard Kazanjian | Paul Hirsch
- Characters: R2-D2
- Shows / Movies: Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi
- Event Names: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Star Wars Day Celebration
- Facilities: Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
- Date Types: Events > Cultural Celebrations | Events > Experiences | Events > Film Screenings | Events > Signings
- Years: 2023
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 04
- Companies: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS)