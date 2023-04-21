The Challenge (Vyzov) | Firsts, Russian Theatrical Releases | Apr 20, 2023

On April 20th, 2023, Russia officially released the first-ever feature film to have been partially lensed in space. Shot aboard the International Space Station (ISS), The Challenge (originally titled Vyzov), premiered in Russian cinemas.

The Challenge centers on a female surgeon who has to perform an operation on a cosmonaut too sick to return to Earth immediately.

