Huesera: The Bone Woman | Streaming/VOD Premiere | Synopsis | May 12, 2023

Valeria, a young woman expecting her first child, becomes cursed by a sinister entity. Plunged into a terrifying and dangerous world, a group of witches emerge as her only hope for safety and salvation, but not without grave risk.
Huesera: The Bone Woman
2023
May 12
Shudder