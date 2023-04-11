Birth of Hip Hop Back to School Party | Creation Dates, Parties | August 11, 1973

On August 11, 1973 Clive “DJ Kool Herc” Campbell was the DJ at his sister Cindy’s back-to-school party in a high-rise apartment at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in The Bronx. DJ Kool Herc extended the beat of a record by using two record players, isolating the percussion “breaks” by using a mixer to switch between the two records. That party would later become known as the “Birth of Hip Hop.”