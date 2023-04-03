FilmFetishFacts | FreakNik | About

FreakNik, originally called Freaknic, is an annual spring break music concert and festival that usually takes place in Atlanta, Georgia. FreakNik started in 1983 as a small picnic in a public park near the Atlanta University Center. The event was sponsored by the D.C. Metro Club for students who could not afford to return home for spring break vacation. It continued as an annual event and had been held during the third weekend in April up until 1998.

FreakNik increased in size and popularity during the 1990s, adding dance contests, concerts, parties, a basketball tournament, rap sessions, a film festival and a job fair.