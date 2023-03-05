#FilmFetishFacts | Sweet Kill (The Arousers) | U.S. Theatrical, World Premiere | February 18, 1972

B-movie Sweet Kill (also known as A Kiss from Eddie and The Arousers) was written and directed by future Oscar winner Curtis Hanson (L.A. Confidential). The film was Hanson’s directorial debut and was executive-produced by cult cinema icon Roger Corman. It stars 1950s heartthrob Tab Hunter and was the last film of actress Isabel Jewell.

