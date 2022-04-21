FilmFetishFacts | Victoria Vetri | Judicial / Criminal Event | October 16, 2010

It was on this date in 2010 that promising actress and former Playboy Playmate Victoria Vetri was charged with attempted murder. Vetri allegedly shot then husband Bruce Rathgeb from close range inside of the Hollywood apartment they were sharing.

According to an online report, Rathgreb later described how Victoria Vetri shot him in the back because she became delusional and believed he was Charles Manson after Manson had killed her best friend Sharon Tate.

Vetri played a small role in Roman Polanski’s classic horror film Rosemary’s Baby. Because of that, she became close friends with Polanski’s wife Sharon Tate. One night in August of 1969, Tate allegedly invited Vetri to her house while Polanski was away, but Victoria declined. That was the night Tate and four others were massacred by Charles Manson’s followers.