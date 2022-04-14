FilmFetishFacts | John Hinckley Jr. | Concert | July 8, 2022

John Hinckley Jr., who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981, announced on Twitter that he would be performing at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn on July 8, 2022. Hinckley was 25 when he attempted the assassination, injuring two others and paralyzing Reagan’s press secretary, James Brady. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity. According to reports, he has been creating music and currently has a YouTube account performing covers of various songs, in addition to his own music.

In response to criticism of the July event, the hotel venue Tweeted “Hinckley didn’t f— up a billionth as many lives as the Reagan admin did. And Hinckley at least faced some comeuppance for what he did. He served 40 years, acknowledged his actions, expressed remorse, was out of his mind incapacitated when he did his crimes and got treatment.”

source: www.foxnews.com,