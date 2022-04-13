FilmFetishFacts | Dream Wheel at American Dream Mall Opening | Launch / Opening | April 13, 2022

The Dream Wheel by Skyviews at American Dream Mall officially opened on April 13th, 2022. The luxury ferris wheel consists of 27 climate-controlled gondolas offering stunning views of the Manhattan Skyline. Entry to the Dream Wheel includes space for up to 16 passengers at a time during a 30-minute rotation.
