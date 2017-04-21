New trailer and images for vacation thriller Extortion

Lionsgate has released a new trailer and behind-the-scenes stills for the action thriller Extortion.

In Extortion, a family vacation turns into a race for survival. This action-thriller stars Eion Bailey (TV’s “Ray Donovan,” “Once Upon a Time,” and “Band of Brothers”), Academy Award nominee Barkhad Abdi (Captain Phillips, Eye in the Sky, The Brothers Grimsby), Bethany Joy Lenz (TV’s “Dexter” and “American Gothic”) and Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon franchise, Shooter, The Color Purple).

At a Caribbean resort, Kevin Riley (Elon Bailey) and his family take a carefree boat ride that turns tragic when they’re stranded on an island. Near death, they’re rescued by a local fisherman (Barkhad Abdi) who demands a million dollars, then vanishes with Riley’s wife and daughter. He must race to find his dying wife (Bethany Joy Lenz) and son on the unknown island before their time runs out.

The Extortion DVD includes an all-new, never-before-seen featurette, “The Making of Extortion,” and a Director’s Commentary.

Extortion will be available on DVD, Digital HD and On Demand May 16th from Lionsgate Home Entertainment. Check out the new trailer and images, below.