New trailer and poster for Terrence Malick’s Song to Song, a film set against the Austin music scene

Broad Green Pictures has revealed a new trailer and poster for Terrence Malick’s Song to Song starring Michael Fassbender, Ryan Gosling, Rooney Mara and Natalie Portman.

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples – struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) – chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

Check out the new trailer and poster for Song to Song, opening in Los Angeles & New York on March 17th, below.