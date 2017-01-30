First look at Ocean’s 8 with a cast including Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina and Helena Bonham Carter

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures have revealed a first look image from Ocean’s 8, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gary Ross. In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as Debbie Ocean (Oscar winner Sandra Bullock) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew, including Lou (Oscar winner Cate Blanchett); Nine Ball (Rihanna); Amita (Mindy Kaling); Constance (Awkwafina); Rose (Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter); Daphne Kluger (Oscar winner Anne Hathaway); and Tammy (Sarah Paulson).

Ross directs from a screenplay he wrote with Olivia Milch (upcoming Dude), with Steven Soderbergh and Jon Kilik producing, Michael Tadross, Susan Ekins, Sandra Bullock, Diana Alvarez and Bruce Berman executive producing, and Milch co-producing. Filming is taking place in and around New York City. Collaborating with Ross behind the scenes are director of photography Eigil Bryld (In Bruges, Not Fade Away), production designer Alex DiGerlando (Beasts of the Southern Wild, HBO’s True Detective), editor Juliette Welfling (Free State of Jones, The Hunger Games), costume designer Sarah Edwards (Tower Heist, Showtime’s Billions), and composer Nicholas Britell (The Big Short, Free State of Jones).

Ocean’s 8 is set for release by Warner Bros. Pictures in Summer 2018. Check out the first look at Ocean’s 8 below.