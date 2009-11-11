Win a copy of Farscape: The Complete Series Megaset 26 DVD Disc Set

On November 17th, A&E Home Entertainment and the Jim Henson Company will mark the 10th anniversary of Rockne S. O’Bannon’s groundbreaking cult television classic Farscape, with an out-of-this-world DVD Megaset. Never before available in one complete package, all four fan favorite seasons have finally been united in one stellar 26 Disc Set featuring over 15 Hours of bonus programming, including 29 episode commentaries, behind-the-scenes documentaries, interviews, deleted scenes and much more.

To celebrate the release of this monumental set, which is sure to become a highly collectible treasure for fans of sci-fi, FilmFetish is proud to be able to give away a complete copy of the 26 Disc Set.

PLEASE NOTE: To be considered to win this and all other contests, your eNews profile must be updated with your current mailing address, not just your email. CLICK HERE for further details and instructions on how update your existing profile, if necessary. Only eNews subscribers are eligible for contest prizes. Sign up for free RIGHT HERE.

In order to be entered into the random drawing for your free copy of Farscape: The Complete Series Megaset, you must also:

Reply to this post and name the best three sci-fi television shows on my list RIGHT HERE.

I’ll be running this contest through November 30, 2009.

More about Farscape

When a freak accident during an experimental space mission catapulted Astronaut John Crichton (Ben Browder) across a thousand galaxies to an alien battlefield, a groundbreaking cult classic was born with the epic, adventure-filled TV series Farscape. On November 17, the award-winning fan favorite show, which ran from 1999-2003 on Sci Fi and was named by TV Guide as one of television’s best cult shows ever, will commemorate its 10th Anniversary with the very first complete packaging of the series. Featuring all 88 episodes on 26 discs, with original aspect ratios (4×3 for Seasons 1-3, anamorphic 16×9 widescreen for Season 4) and 5.1 surround sound, Farscape: The Complete Series Megaset delivers the venerated program to its legions of loyal fans and a new generation.

An imaginative fusion of live action, state-of-the-art puppetry, prosthetics and CGI, Farscape, produced by The Jim Henson Company in association with RHI Entertainment, featured mind-boggling alien life forms, dazzling special effects, edge-of-your-seat thrills, irreverent humor and unforgettable characters – all brought to rich life by the creative minds at Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Strap in and hold on tight for the extraordinary adventures of John Crichton, as he finds himself surrounded by hostile aliens and soaring through the cosmos aboard Moya, a glorious living space ship. Hunted by the relentless Peacekeepers, he allies himself with Moya’s crew – Aeryn Sun (Claudia Black), Luxan warrior Ka D’Argo (Anthony Simcoe), azure priestess Zhaan (Virginia Hey), spritely Nebari thief Chiana (Gigi Edgley), Dominar Rygel, the deposed royal ruler of the Hynerian Empire and Pilot – to search for a way out of this inconceivably alien world and return home.

Farscape: The Complete Series Megaset contains amazing surprises, including over 15 hours of bonus programming.

DVD Set Release Date: November 17, 2009