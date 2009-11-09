Win one of two copies of the Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection

On November 17th, Miramax Films will release The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, which includes a stunning Blu-ray Edition of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, as well as all new Blu-ray Editions of Clerks and Chasing Amy, plus hours of outrageous new bonus material.
To celebrate the release of The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, FilmFetish is giving away 2 complete sets of the Blu-ray collection to readers.
In order to be entered into the random drawing for your free copy of The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, you must also:
- Reply to this post and name the best five revenge flicks from my list RIGHT HERE. They can be from any page on the list, but they must be on this list.
I’ll be running this contest through November 30, 2009.
More about The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection
Clerks on Blu-ray, featuring All New Blu-ray Bonus Features, including:
- Oh, What A Lovely Tea Party: The Making Of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
- Introduction By Kevin Smith
- Plus Original DVD Bonus Features: Classic Commentary
- Enhanced Playback Track
- Intro To The First Cut 2004 Commentary
- 2004 Commentary (with New Authoring)
- Clerks Lost Scene – Animated Short
- The Flying Car
- MTV Spots With Jay & Silent Bob
- Theatrical Trailer
- Soul Asylum’s Can’t Even Tell Music Video
- Clerks Restoration
- Original Auditions
- Snowball Effect
- Outtakes From Snowball Effect
- Mae Day: The Crumbling Of A Documentary With Intro By Kevin Smith And Scott Mosier
- 10th Anniversary Q & A and more
Writer/Director: Kevin Smith
Cast: Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonhauer, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, Scott Schiaffo, Al Berkowitz, Walter Flanagan
Clerks Original Release Date: October 19, 1994
Chasing Amy on Blu-ray, featuring All New Blu-ray Bonus Features, including:
- Tracing Amy: The Chasing Amy Doc
- “Was It Something I Said?” – A Conversation With Kevin & Joey
- 10 Years later Q & A
- Audio Commentary with Writer/Director/Actor Kevin Smith and Producer Scott Mosier
Plus Original DVD Bonus Features, including:
- Deleted Scenes
- Outtakes
- Trailer and more
Writer/Director: Kevin Smith
Cast: Ethan Suplee, Ben Affleck, Scott Mosier, Jason Lee, Casey Affleck, Dwight Ewell, Joey Lauren Adams, Guinevere Turner, Carmen Llywelyn, Brian O’Halloran, Matt Damon, Alexander Goebel, Tony Torn, Rebecca Waxman, Paris Petrick, Welker White, Kelli Simpkins, John Willyung, Tse-Mach Washington, Ernest O’Donnell, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Kristin Mosier, Virginia Smith
Chasing Amy Original Release Date: April 4, 1997
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back on Blu-ray, with bonus features including:
- Audio Commentary with Director Kevin Smith
- Producer Scott Mosier and Jason Mewes; Deleted Scenes with Intros by Kevin Smith and Guests
- The Secret Stash with Intro
- Gag Reel with Intro
- Internet Trailers with Intro; TV Spots
- Stills Galleries; Behind the Scene featurette
- Morris Day and the Time’s video Learnin the Moves
- Music video Afroman “I Get High”
- Music video Stroke 9 “Kick Some Ass”
- Comedy Central’s Reel Comedy: Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
- Cast and Crew Filmographies
- Guide to Morris Day and The Time (Still Frames)
- Storyboards and more
Writer/Director: Kevin Smith
Cast: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Eliza Dushku, Ali Larter, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Will Ferrell, Jason Lee, Judd Nelson, George Carlin, Carrie Fisher, Seann William Scott, Jon Stewart, Jules Asner, Steve Kmetko, Tracy Morgan, Gus Van Sant, Chris Rock, Jamie Kennedy, Wes Craven, Shannen Doherty, Mark Hamill, Amy Noble, Ever Carradine, Ernest O’Donnell, Tango, Marc Blucas, Matthew James, Jane Silvia, Carmen Llywelyn, Joe Quesada, Diedrich Bader, Scott Mosier, James J. McLauchlin, Joseph D. Reitman, Paul Dini, Quentin Wright, Walter Flanagan, Renée Humphrey, Joey Lauren Adams, Dwight Ewell, Alanis Morissette, Morris Day
Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Original Release Date: August 21, 2001
