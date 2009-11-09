Win one of two copies of the Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection

On November 17th, Miramax Films will release The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, which includes a stunning Blu-ray Edition of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, as well as all new Blu-ray Editions of Clerks and Chasing Amy, plus hours of outrageous new bonus material.

To celebrate the release of The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, FilmFetish is giving away 2 complete sets of the Blu-ray collection to readers.

More about The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection

Clerks on Blu-ray, featuring All New Blu-ray Bonus Features, including:

Oh, What A Lovely Tea Party: The Making Of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Introduction By Kevin Smith

Plus Original DVD Bonus Features: Classic Commentary

Enhanced Playback Track

Intro To The First Cut 2004 Commentary

2004 Commentary (with New Authoring)

Clerks Lost Scene – Animated Short

The Flying Car

MTV Spots With Jay & Silent Bob

Theatrical Trailer

Soul Asylum’s Can’t Even Tell Music Video

Clerks Restoration

Original Auditions

Snowball Effect

Outtakes From Snowball Effect

Mae Day: The Crumbling Of A Documentary With Intro By Kevin Smith And Scott Mosier

10th Anniversary Q & A and more

Writer/Director: Kevin Smith

Cast: Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonhauer, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, Scott Schiaffo, Al Berkowitz, Walter Flanagan

Clerks Original Release Date: October 19, 1994

Chasing Amy on Blu-ray, featuring All New Blu-ray Bonus Features, including:

Tracing Amy: The Chasing Amy Doc

“Was It Something I Said?” – A Conversation With Kevin & Joey

10 Years later Q & A

Audio Commentary with Writer/Director/Actor Kevin Smith and Producer Scott Mosier

Plus Original DVD Bonus Features, including:

Deleted Scenes

Outtakes

Trailer and more

Writer/Director: Kevin Smith

Cast: Ethan Suplee, Ben Affleck, Scott Mosier, Jason Lee, Casey Affleck, Dwight Ewell, Joey Lauren Adams, Guinevere Turner, Carmen Llywelyn, Brian O’Halloran, Matt Damon, Alexander Goebel, Tony Torn, Rebecca Waxman, Paris Petrick, Welker White, Kelli Simpkins, John Willyung, Tse-Mach Washington, Ernest O’Donnell, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Kristin Mosier, Virginia Smith

Chasing Amy Original Release Date: April 4, 1997

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back on Blu-ray, with bonus features including:

Audio Commentary with Director Kevin Smith

Producer Scott Mosier and Jason Mewes; Deleted Scenes with Intros by Kevin Smith and Guests

The Secret Stash with Intro

Gag Reel with Intro

Internet Trailers with Intro; TV Spots

Stills Galleries; Behind the Scene featurette

Morris Day and the Time’s video Learnin the Moves

Music video Afroman “I Get High”

Music video Stroke 9 “Kick Some Ass”

Comedy Central’s Reel Comedy: Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back

Cast and Crew Filmographies

Guide to Morris Day and The Time (Still Frames)

Storyboards and more

Writer/Director: Kevin Smith

Cast: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Eliza Dushku, Ali Larter, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Will Ferrell, Jason Lee, Judd Nelson, George Carlin, Carrie Fisher, Seann William Scott, Jon Stewart, Jules Asner, Steve Kmetko, Tracy Morgan, Gus Van Sant, Chris Rock, Jamie Kennedy, Wes Craven, Shannen Doherty, Mark Hamill, Amy Noble, Ever Carradine, Ernest O’Donnell, Tango, Marc Blucas, Matthew James, Jane Silvia, Carmen Llywelyn, Joe Quesada, Diedrich Bader, Scott Mosier, James J. McLauchlin, Joseph D. Reitman, Paul Dini, Quentin Wright, Walter Flanagan, Renée Humphrey, Joey Lauren Adams, Dwight Ewell, Alanis Morissette, Morris Day

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Original Release Date: August 21, 2001