Win one of two copies of the Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection

Jason Mewes - Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Jason Mewes - Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

On November 17th, Miramax Films will release The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, which includes a stunning Blu-ray Edition of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, as well as all new Blu-ray Editions of Clerks and Chasing Amy, plus hours of outrageous new bonus material.

To celebrate the release of The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, FilmFetish is giving away 2 complete sets of the Blu-ray collection to readers.

PLEASE NOTE: To be considered to win this and all other contests, your eNews profile must be updated with your current mailing address, not just your email. CLICK HERE for further details and instructions on how update your existing profile, if necessary. Only eNews subscribers are eligible for contest prizes. Sign up for free RIGHT HERE.

In order to be entered into the random drawing for your free copy of The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection, you must also:

  • Reply to this post and name the best five revenge flicks from my list RIGHT HERE. They can be from any page on the list, but they must be on this list.

I’ll be running this contest through November 30, 2009.

More about The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection

Clerks on Blu-ray, featuring All New Blu-ray Bonus Features, including:

  • Oh, What A Lovely Tea Party: The Making Of Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Introduction By Kevin Smith
  • Plus Original DVD Bonus Features: Classic Commentary
  • Enhanced Playback Track
  • Intro To The First Cut 2004 Commentary
  • 2004 Commentary (with New Authoring)
  • Clerks Lost Scene – Animated Short
  • The Flying Car
  • MTV Spots With Jay & Silent Bob
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Soul Asylum’s Can’t Even Tell Music Video
  • Clerks Restoration
  • Original Auditions
  • Snowball Effect
  • Outtakes From Snowball Effect
  • Mae Day: The Crumbling Of A Documentary With Intro By Kevin Smith And Scott Mosier
  • 10th Anniversary Q & A and more

Writer/Director: Kevin Smith
Cast: Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti, Lisa Spoonhauer, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Scott Mosier, Scott Schiaffo, Al Berkowitz, Walter Flanagan

Clerks Original Release Date: October 19, 1994

Chasing Amy on Blu-ray, featuring All New Blu-ray Bonus Features, including:

  • Tracing Amy: The Chasing Amy Doc
  • “Was It Something I Said?” – A Conversation With Kevin & Joey
  • 10 Years later Q & A
  • Audio Commentary with Writer/Director/Actor Kevin Smith and Producer Scott Mosier

Plus Original DVD Bonus Features, including:

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Outtakes
  • Trailer and more

Writer/Director: Kevin Smith
Cast: Ethan Suplee, Ben Affleck, Scott Mosier, Jason Lee, Casey Affleck, Dwight Ewell, Joey Lauren Adams, Guinevere Turner, Carmen Llywelyn, Brian O’Halloran, Matt Damon, Alexander Goebel, Tony Torn, Rebecca Waxman, Paris Petrick, Welker White, Kelli Simpkins, John Willyung, Tse-Mach Washington, Ernest O’Donnell, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Kristin Mosier, Virginia Smith

Chasing Amy Original Release Date: April 4, 1997

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back on Blu-ray, with bonus features including:

  • Audio Commentary with Director Kevin Smith
  • Producer Scott Mosier and Jason Mewes; Deleted Scenes with Intros by Kevin Smith and Guests
  • The Secret Stash with Intro
  • Gag Reel with Intro
  • Internet Trailers with Intro; TV Spots
  • Stills Galleries; Behind the Scene featurette
  • Morris Day and the Time’s video Learnin the Moves
  • Music video Afroman “I Get High”
  • Music video Stroke 9 “Kick Some Ass”
  • Comedy Central’s Reel Comedy: Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back
  • Cast and Crew Filmographies
  • Guide to Morris Day and The Time (Still Frames)
  • Storyboards and more

Writer/Director: Kevin Smith
Cast: Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Ben Affleck, Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Shannon Elizabeth, Eliza Dushku, Ali Larter, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Will Ferrell, Jason Lee, Judd Nelson, George Carlin, Carrie Fisher, Seann William Scott, Jon Stewart, Jules Asner, Steve Kmetko, Tracy Morgan, Gus Van Sant, Chris Rock, Jamie Kennedy, Wes Craven, Shannen Doherty, Mark Hamill, Amy Noble, Ever Carradine, Ernest O’Donnell, Tango, Marc Blucas, Matthew James, Jane Silvia, Carmen Llywelyn, Joe Quesada, Diedrich Bader, Scott Mosier, James J. McLauchlin, Joseph D. Reitman, Paul Dini, Quentin Wright, Walter Flanagan, Renée Humphrey, Joey Lauren Adams, Dwight Ewell, Alanis Morissette, Morris Day

Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Original Release Date: August 21, 2001

The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection Blu-ray packaging
The Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection Blu-ray packaging

15 thoughts on “Win one of two copies of the Kevin Smith Blu-ray Film Collection

  2. Amy G.

    My 5 favorite revenge movies on the list are:
    The Bourne Ultimatum
    Four Brothers
    Walking Tall
    Unleashed
    The Substitute

  3. Ken Robinson

    My favorite revenge films are
    The Transporter
    The Bourne Ultimatum
    Kill Bill
    Unleashed
    Heavy Metal 2000

    Please accept my entry. Thank you.

  7. DavidB

    I like my revenge flicks in the oldschool cinema way!!

    all by angry chics with a grudge for badboys!
    my favorite 2 are:
    Thriller – A Cruel Picture
    Coffy

    both are sexy and thrilling!!

  11. John Caldwell

    The Bourne Collection
    -The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Supremacy

    Payback
    -$70,000 and nothing more, please

    The Good, the Bad & the Ugly
    -One of the all time classics

    The Godfather Collection
    -yes, I must include The Godfather III

    Once Upon a Time in the West
    -Westerns offer perfect Revenge settings

    ……awwww, do I have to stop at five 🙁

  12. upsetter

    Kung Fu Hustle
    Revenge of the Ninja
    Return of the 5 Deadly Venoms(aka The Crippled Avengers)
    Class of 1984
    Full Metal Yakuza

  14. Dan M

    My 5 would have to be The Transporter,Class of 1984,The Substitute,The Punisher and the original Walking Tall.Man I haven’t seen Class of 1984 in ages.