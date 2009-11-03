Win a John Woo-signed Red Cliff movie poster or a DVD pack from Magnet

Opening in theaters this November is John Woo’s lauded historical war epic Red Cliff, which is the third film in Magnet Releasing’s Six Shooter Film Series Volume 2. To celebrate the November 18th theatrical release, FilmFetish is giving away prize packs including: One full-size Red Cliff film poster signed by legendary director John Woo and a DVD set of Magnet Releasing titles including the cult martial arts thrillers Chocolate and Dynamite Warrior, along with Johnnie To’s thriller The Exiled.

More about Red Cliff

Legendary action-cinema master John Woo and international superstar Tony Leung reunite for the first time since the 1992 classic Hard Boiled for the epic historical war drama Red Cliff, based on a legendary 208 A.D. battle that heralded the end of the Han Dynasty. Red Cliff opens as power hungry Prime Minister-turned-General Cao Cao (Zhang Fengyi) seeks permission from the Han dynasty Emperor to organize a southward-bound mission designed to crush the two troublesome warlords who stand in his way, Liu Bei (You Yong) and Sun Quan (Chang Chen). As the expedition gets underway, Cao Cao’s troops rain destruction on Liu Bei’s army, forcing him into retreat. Liu Bei’s military strategist Zhuge Liang (Takeshi Kaneshiro) knows that the rebels’ only hope for survival is to form an alliance with rival warlord Sun Quan, and reaches out to Sun Quan’s trusted advisor, war hero Zhou Yu (Tony Leung). Vastly outnumbered by Cao Cao’s brutal, fast-approaching army, the warlords band together to mount a heroic campaign – unrivaled in history – that changes the face of China forever. A massive hit in Asia and the most expensive Asian film production of all time, Red Cliff is a breathtaking war epic that marks the triumphant return of John Woo.

Red Cliff is now available on VOD, Amazon and XBOX.

Red Cliff is the third film in Magnet Releasing’s Six Shooter Film Series V2, a series of six films focusing specifically on action cinema, featuring some of the most exciting action films available today from around the globe. Red Cliff was preceded by Ong Bak 2: The Beginning and Bronson, with three other films to follow over the coming months including District 13: Ultimatum and The Warlords.

Check out the trailer for Red Cliff below.

And here is a behind the scenes clip, featuring an interview with the legendary action director John Woo.

