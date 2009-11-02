Win one of two limited edition Zorro DVD Sets

Tomorrow Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment will release Walt Disney Treasures Wave IX, Zorro The Complete First and Second Seasons on DVD. All 78 episodes of the timeless classic will be included on two new six-disc sets, and for the first time, will be housed in collectible black, numbered unique collectible black tin cases. Both debut Walt Disney Treasures sets are hosted by noted film historian, author and critic Leonard Maltin. Each limited edition is individually numbered and includes a Zorro pin, an authenticity certificate and exclusive lithograph. To celebrate the release of this magnificent collection, FilmFetish is giving away one each of seasons 1 and 2.

PLEASE NOTE: To be considered to win this and all other contests, your eNews profile must be updated with your current mailing address, not just your email. CLICK HERE for further details and instructions on how update your existing profile, if necessary. Only eNews subscribers are eligible for contest prizes. Sign up for free RIGHT HERE.

In order to be entered into the random drawing for your free copy, you must also:

Reply to this post and name the two best vigilante films of all time.

I’ll be running this contest through next Friday, November 13, 2009.

More about Zorro

Walt Disney Home Entertainment is proud to release Zorro, one of the most popular television shows in history on DVD November 3, 2009. The latest addition to the celebrated Walt Disney Treasures, Zorro, makes its fully restored black & white DVD debut. All 78 episodes of the timeless classic will be included on two new six-disc sets-making up the ninth installment of the popular Walt Disney Treasures, and for the first time, will be housed in collectible black, numbered unique tin cases. From 1957 to 1959, Disney’s Zorro was one of the most popular series on television starring Guy Williams, Henry Calvin and Gene Sheldon. The show helped transform the literary character Don Diego de la Vega into the ultimate iconic, beloved swashbuckling masked hero of the time. The adventures of Zorro and his trusty steed Tornado have captivated audiences since their inception, gaining new audiences when it was re-aired on the Disney Channel in 1983 and re-colorizing the episodes in the 1990s. After the series conclusion, the Zorro adventures lived on from 1960 to 1961 on Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color in the form of a four-episode anthology series of hour-long Zorro specials, all of which are also included in Walt Disney Treasures Wave IX. Both debut Walt Disney Treasures sets are hosted by noted film historian, author and critic Leonard Maltin. Each limited edition, individually numbered volume includes a Zorro pin, an authenticity certificate, exclusive lithograph and comes in a unique, collectible black tin.

Bonus Material

Zorro: The Complete First Season

Zorro: El Bandido

Part 1 of a 2-part story shown as a 1-hour-special on the Disneyland television show (original air date: October 30, 1960)

Part 1 of a 2-part story shown as a 1-hour-special on the Disneyland television show (original air date: October 30, 1960) Zorro: Adios El Cuchillo

Part 2 of a 2-part story shown as a 1-hour-special on the Disneyland television show (original air date: November 6, 1960)

Zorro: The Complete Second Season

Zorro: The Postponed Wedding

A 1-hour special that originally aired on the Disneyland television show (original air date: January 1, 1961)

A 1-hour special that originally aired on the Disneyland television show (original air date: January 1, 1961) Zorro: Auld Acquaintance

A 1-hour special that originally aired on the Disneyland television show (original air date: April 2, 1961)

Check out six exclusive clips from Zorro below.

Mask of Zorro



You Shall Not



Zorro to the Rescue



Just Hay



Because I Think So



Catching Zorro

